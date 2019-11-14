Does Kam Hing International Holdings Limited's (HKG:2307) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Kam Hing International Holdings Limited's (HKG:2307) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Kam Hing International Holdings has a P/E ratio of 7.38, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kam Hing International Holdings:

P/E of 7.38 = HK$0.54 ÷ HK$0.07 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Kam Hing International Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Kam Hing International Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.8) in the luxury industry classification.

SEHK:2307 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Kam Hing International Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Kam Hing International Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Kam Hing International Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 5.0% last year. But EPS is up 8.8% over the last 3 years. And EPS is down 5.0% a year, over the last 5 years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Kam Hing International Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 294% of Kam Hing International Holdings's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.