What Does Kambi Group plc’s (STO:KAMBI) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Kambi Group plc’s (STO:KAMBI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Kambi Group’s P/E ratio is 54.88. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 1.8%.

See our latest analysis for Kambi Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kambi Group:

P/E of 54.88 = €18.94 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, EUR ) ÷ €0.35 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Kambi Group grew EPS by a stonking 220% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 68% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Kambi Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Kambi Group has a much higher P/E than the average company (15.6) in the hospitality industry.

OM:KAMBI PE PEG Gauge December 25th 18 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Kambi Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Kambi Group’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Kambi Group’s €31m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Kambi Group’s P/E Ratio

Kambi Group has a P/E of 54.9. That’s significantly higher than the average in the SE market, which is 14.4. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options — and it is already on the right track. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.