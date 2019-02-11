What does Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited’s (NSE:KANORICHEM) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Limited (NSE:KANORICHEM) with its market cap of ₹2.7b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into KANORICHEM here.

Does KANORICHEM produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, KANORICHEM has ramped up its debt from ₹4.2b to ₹4.4b , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, KANORICHEM’s cash and short-term investments stands at ₹488m for investing into the business. Moreover, KANORICHEM has produced ₹269m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.1%, signalling that KANORICHEM’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In KANORICHEM’s case, it is able to generate 0.061x cash from its debt capital.

Does KANORICHEM’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at ₹3.7b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of ₹4.0b, leading to a 1.08x current account ratio. Generally, for Chemicals companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

NSEI:KANORICHEM Historical Debt February 11th 19 More

Does KANORICHEM face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 74% of equity, KANORICHEM may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible.

Next Steps:

KANORICHEM’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around KANORICHEM’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure KANORICHEM has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Kanoria Chemicals & Industries to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

