Does Kansas City Southern's (NYSE:KSU) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

In 2016 Pat Ottensmeyer was appointed CEO of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at other big companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pat Ottensmeyer's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Kansas City Southern has a market capitalization of US$12b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.5m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$895k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$11m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren't that many of them.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Pat Ottensmeyer is paid less than the average total compensation paid by other large companies. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Kansas City Southern, below.

Is Kansas City Southern Growing?

Kansas City Southern has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 16% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 5.5% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Kansas City Southern Been A Good Investment?

Kansas City Southern has generated a total shareholder return of 28% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Kansas City Southern is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for large companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. While some might be keen on seeing higher returns, our short analysis has not produced any evidence to suggest Pat Ottensmeyer is overcompensated.

It's good to see reasonable payment of the CEO, even while the business improves. But for me, it's even better if insiders are also buying shares with their own cold, hard, cash. Shareholders may want to check for free if Kansas City Southern insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Kansas City Southern may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

