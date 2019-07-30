Does KappAhl (STO:KAHL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that KappAhl AB (publ) (STO:KAHL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is KappAhl's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at May 2019 KappAhl had debt of kr580.0m, up from kr321.0m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of kr76.0m, its net debt is less, at about kr504.0m.

OM:KAHL Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

A Look At KappAhl's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that KappAhl had liabilities of kr1.27b falling due within a year, and liabilities of kr199.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of kr76.0m as well as receivables valued at kr215.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total kr1.18b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of kr1.51b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9, KappAhl uses debt artfully but responsibly. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 7.4 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. Importantly, KappAhl's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 64% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine KappAhl's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, KappAhl recorded free cash flow worth 55% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.