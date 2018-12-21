Does Kardex AG’s (VTX:KARN) CEO Pay Matter?

Jens Fankhänel became the CEO of Kardex AG (VTX:KARN) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jens Fankhänel’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Kardex AG is worth CHF861m, and total annual CEO compensation is €1.5m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €534k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CHF397m to CHF1.6b, we found the median CEO compensation was CHF1.1m.

It would therefore appear that Kardex AG pays Jens Fankhänel more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Kardex has changed over time.

Is Kardex AG Growing?

Kardex AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 7.8% a year, over the last three years Its revenue is up 7.1% over last year.

I’d prefer higher revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise.

Has Kardex AG Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Kardex AG for providing a total return of 56% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Kardex AG pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, there’s no arguing with the strong returns to shareholders, over the last three years. Considering this fine result for investors, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Kardex shares with their own money (free access).

