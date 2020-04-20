Does Karelia Tobacco Company Inc.’s (ATH:KARE) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll look at Karelia Tobacco Company Inc. (ATH:KARE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Karelia Tobacco:

0.15 = €74m ÷ (€631m - €123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Karelia Tobacco has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Karelia Tobacco Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Karelia Tobacco's ROCE is fairly close to the Tobacco industry average of 13%. Regardless of where Karelia Tobacco sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Karelia Tobacco's current ROCE of 15% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 24%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Karelia Tobacco's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ATSE:KARE Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Karelia Tobacco has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Karelia Tobacco's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Karelia Tobacco has current liabilities of €123m and total assets of €631m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Karelia Tobacco's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Karelia Tobacco could be worth a closer look. Karelia Tobacco looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.