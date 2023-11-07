Does Katie Maloney Think Lisa Vanderpump Is Jealous of Ariana Madix’s Fame?

When Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules is asked if she feels like Lisa Vanderpump harbors any jealousy towards Ariana Madix for her fame after breaking up with Tom Scandoval during their cheating scandal, she tells the fans at BravoCon that she doesn’t know, but they all shout that LVP might be green with envy. Meanwhile, Kyle Richards knocks Dorit Kemsley’s shot out of her glass when she’s asked to rank the Richards sisters from favorite to least favorite.

View comments