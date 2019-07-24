Does Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited's (HKG:184) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited's (HKG:184) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)'s P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 7.94. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$7.94 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong):

P/E of 7.94 = HK$4.59 ÷ HK$0.58 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)'s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.7) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)'s P/E.

SEHK:184 Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 24th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong), it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)'s 50% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 9.6% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)'s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of HK$165m, Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 11% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong)'s P/E Ratio

Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) has a P/E of 7.9. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.6. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.