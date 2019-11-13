Does The KEFI Minerals Plc (LON:KEFI) Share Price Fall With The Market?

Anyone researching KEFI Minerals Plc (LON:KEFI) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from KEFI's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.21, we can surmise that the KEFI Minerals share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, KEFI Minerals shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how KEFI Minerals fares in that regard, below.

Could KEFI's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of UK£16m, KEFI Minerals is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since KEFI Minerals has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as KEFI Minerals’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

