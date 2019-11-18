Does KEI Industries (NSE:KEI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that KEI Industries Limited (NSE:KEI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is KEI Industries's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 KEI Industries had ₹6.61b of debt, an increase on ₹5.99b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹2.04b, its net debt is less, at about ₹4.57b.

How Healthy Is KEI Industries's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, KEI Industries had liabilities of ₹20.0b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹1.84b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹2.04b as well as receivables valued at ₹12.2b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹7.60b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given KEI Industries has a market capitalization of ₹42.2b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.88 and interest cover of 4.7 times, it seems to us that KEI Industries is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. We note that KEI Industries grew its EBIT by 27% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine KEI Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, KEI Industries recorded free cash flow of 45% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.