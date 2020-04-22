How Does Kelly Partners Group Holdings's (ASX:KPG) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Kelly Partners Group Holdings (ASX:KPG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 20% over the last quarter. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 8.1% for the full year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Kelly Partners Group Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Kelly Partners Group Holdings has a P/E ratio of 12.58. The image below shows that Kelly Partners Group Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the professional services industry average (12.6).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Kelly Partners Group Holdings actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings's earnings per share fell by 35% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 7.2% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Kelly Partners Group Holdings's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Kelly Partners Group Holdings's net debt equates to 49% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Kelly Partners Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

Kelly Partners Group Holdings's P/E is 12.6 which is below average (14.1) in the AU market. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Kelly Partners Group Holdings recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.5 to 12.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.