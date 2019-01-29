Does Keppel Corporation Limited’s (SGX:BN4) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Alexis Guardo

Chin Hua Loh has been the CEO of Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) since 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Keppel

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

How Does Chin Hua Loh’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Keppel Corporation Limited is worth S$11b, and total annual CEO compensation is S$6.7m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at S$1.1m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from S$5.4b to S$16b, we found the median CEO compensation was S$4.0m.

It would therefore appear that Keppel Corporation Limited pays Chin Hua Loh more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Keppel has changed over time.

SGX:BN4 CEO Compensation January 29th 19

Is Keppel Corporation Limited Growing?

Keppel Corporation Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 41% a year, over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.02%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the flat revenue is seriously uninspiring. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Keppel Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 41%, over three years, would leave most Keppel Corporation Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Keppel Corporation Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

On the other hand, returns have been good, so the company is doing something right. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Keppel shares (free trial).

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.

The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

  • Ex-Trump campaign head Manafort's sentencing in Virginia delayed: court
    Reuters

    Ex-Trump campaign head Manafort's sentencing in Virginia delayed: court

    Judge T.S. Ellis in the Eastern District of Virginia said in a court order he wanted to delay the sentencing until the other judge ruled on whether Manafort had knowingly lied to investigators in breach of his plea deal, noting that such a decision "may have some effect on the sentencing decision in this case." Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating U.S. allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and whether Trump campaign members coordinated with Moscow officials. Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia last week ordered Manafort's lawyers and lawyers from Mueller's office to appear on Feb. 4 for a sealed hearing to hash out whether Manafort violated his plea deal. Prosecutors said that Manafort, 69, lied on at least five different subjects ranging from his contacts with Trump administration officials in 2018 to his interactions with his former business partner in Ukraine, Konstantin Kilimnik, who Mueller's office has said has ties to Russian intelligence.

  • As US teachers ramp up pressure, face reality: L.A. strike was about control, not students
    USA TODAY Opinion

    As US teachers ramp up pressure, face reality: L.A. strike was about control, not students

    The Los Angeles teacher strike, which concluded last week after six school days of striking, has been branded a triumph for unions on behalf of long-suffering teachers, bravely fighting for lower class sizes and higher pay. In reality, the United Teachers Los Angeles union organized its strike based on a series of myths and falsehoods, ignoring inconvenient facts to craft their narrative — and the district bought it. It's become the modus operandi of teachers unions, and we can't let these myths continue to dictate the course of future negotiations and conversations about education in America.

  • Brazil dam collapse: Hopes fade for hundreds missing as search suspended in Brumadinho
    The Independent

    Brazil dam collapse: Hopes fade for hundreds missing as search suspended in Brumadinho

    Hopes are fading for hundreds of people still missing after a dam collapse at an iron ore mine in Brazil, after officials suspended the search for survivors amid fears a nearby dam was at risk of breaking as well. Rescue teams had been searching for survivors at the facility near the city of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais state following the collapse of a dam holding back mine waste, sending out waves of mud for several miles. Throughout Saturday, scores of families awaited word on their loved ones as Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais, admitted that most recovery efforts would entail pulling out bodies.

  • 20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
    Associated Press

    20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral

    Two bombs minutes apart tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral on a southern Philippine island where Muslim militants are active, killing at least 20 people and wounding 111 others during a Sunday Mass, officials said. Witnesses said the first blast inside the Jolo cathedral in the provincial capital sent churchgoers, some of them wounded, to stampede out of the main door. Army troops and police posted outside were rushing in when the second bomb went off about one minute later near the main entrance, causing more deaths and injuries.

  • Polar vortex to freeze U.S. upper Midwest and Northeast
    Reuters

    Polar vortex to freeze U.S. upper Midwest and Northeast

    The U.S. Midwest and Northeast were braced for dangerous subzero temperatures this week, as the polar vortex was set to blast arctic conditions unusually far south, the National Weather Service said on Monday. The system was set to extend from the Dakotas through New England, with Chicago expecting temperatures to plunge as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit (-32 Celsius) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the weather service said. The polar vortex - the frigid winds that circulate around the North Pole - is extending further south into the Upper Midwest, said weather service meteorologist Brian Hurley.

  • USA TODAY

    Duke professor sparks online outrage after telling Chinese students to only speak English

    A Duke University official stepped down Saturday after her email telling international students to "commit to using English 100% of the time" sparked outrage online. Megan Neely, who had been the university's director of graduate studies in the biostatistics department, told the program's students in an email Friday to only speak English on campus and in professional settings. The email titled “Something to think about…” triggered a petition with over 1,900 signatures and has been shared across Twitter as well as Chinese social media site Weibo.

  • Saudi Arabia hopes to lure over $425 bln in investments
    AFP

    Saudi Arabia hopes to lure over $425 bln in investments

    Saudi Arabia on Monday launched an ambitious programme which it hopes will attract $427 billion in investments in the industrial and logistics sectors, as the OPEC kingpin bids to reduce dependence on oil. To kickstart the 12-year programme, the Gulf state announced the signing of 37 agreements worth $55 billion with foreign and local investors at a ceremony attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The programme is part of the kingdom's 2030 Vision, the brainchild of Prince Mohammed, that aims to diversify its economy which has been heavily dependent on oil prices.

  • Obama Spoke at Boeing Retreat After Firm Gave Millions to Library Fund
    Bloomberg

    Obama Spoke at Boeing Retreat After Firm Gave Millions to Library Fund

    Million Donation Boeing has emerged as one of the major corporate donors helping fund Obama's library and museum in Chicago. The aerospace giant gave $10 million to the project ahead of Obama's address to managers at a five-star Scottsdale resort in January, according to the people, who aren't authorized to speak publicly. An Obama Foundation spokeswoman declined to confirm the exact amount of the donation, only pointing to the group's website, which says Boeing gave more than $1 million.

  • The 2019 Mazda 3 in Photos
    Car and Driver

    The 2019 Mazda 3 in Photos

    Thoughtful touches and attention to detail highlight Mazda's latest small car. From Car and Driver

  • Hezbollah's Finances are Its Achilles' Heel
    The National Interest

    Hezbollah's Finances are Its Achilles' Heel

    On January 10, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo maintained that the U.S. administration won't accept Hezbollah's major presence in Lebanon as the status quo. Speaking from Cairo, where he delivered his speech “A Force for Good: America Reinvigorated in the Middle East,” Pompeo criticized the way Obama handled the Iranian-backed militant group, stressing that the current administration is targeting both Iran and Hezbollah at the same time. Indeed, since taking office in January 2017, Trump imposed several sets of sanctions on both Iran and Hezbollah, Tehran's most powerful and one of its oldest allies in the region.

  • Russian painting stolen from Moscow gallery during exhibition
    Reuters

    Russian painting stolen from Moscow gallery during exhibition

    A 20th century landscape painting by a Russian artist was stolen from a Moscow art gallery in a brazen act of theft during an exhibition, police said on Sunday. Crimea", was painted in 1908 by Arkhip Kuindzhi, a Russian artist of Greek origin, and depicts a mountain in the Crimea peninsula. Russian news agencies said the painting was stolen from the Tretyakov gallery, one of Russia's leading art galleries, which has been targeted by criminals several times in recent years.

  • Venezuela crisis: Maduro displays military might as US warns of 'significant response' to threats against diplomats
    The Independent

    Venezuela crisis: Maduro displays military might as US warns of 'significant response' to threats against diplomats

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) listens to Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino during military exercises on January 27, 2019 (AFP/Getty) The Fort of Paramacay, about two hours west of the capital, Caracas, was itself the site of an uprising in 2017, when about 20 soldiers and armed civilians attacked the base. The leader of the attack, which was quickly subdued, said he was calling for a transitional government. Mr Maduro on Sunday denounced an alleged conspiracy aimed at spreading rebellion in the army, saying thousands of messages were being sent to soldiers every day over WhatsApp and other social media platforms from neighboring Colombia.

  • Associated Press

    The Latest: Florida city's vigil honors bank attack victims

    Residents of a small Florida city have held a vigil to honor the five women killed in a mass shooting at a bank branch building. People lit flashlights and cell phones instead of candles Sunday to honor the victims of the SunTrust branch shooting. Heavy rains in Sebring pushed the vigil to an indoor location and prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to scrap plans to attend because he says weather affected his travels.

  • Prince Philip sends personal apology to victims of Sandringham car crash
    The Telegraph

    Prince Philip sends personal apology to victims of Sandringham car crash

    In his letter to Ms Fairweather, the Duke admitted he had "failed to see the car coming" and blamed the bright winter sun that was low in the sky. He wished her a “speedy recovery from a very distressing experience” and said he felt “very contrite about the consequences. He admitted he was left “somewhat shaken” after the accident, which resulted in him having to be pulled through the sunroof of his vehicle after it flipped onto its side, and explained that he had been advised to return to Sandringham House by a police officer shortly after the collision.

  • U.S.News & World Report

    How to Read Your ACT Score Report

    To accurately interpret test results and make well-reasoned decisions thereafter -- as well as set appropriate target scores at the onset of their test prep -- ACT test-takers must know how to read and understand their ACT score report ( see sample here). You can expect to encounter the following sections on an ACT score report: -- Composite and section scores -- Detailed results -- National and state ranks Composite and section scores. Your composite score is another word for your total score, and it is calculated by averaging and rounding your four section scores.

  • Secret Trump supporter no more: Why this model has decided to be open about her support for the president
    FOX News Videos

    Secret Trump supporter no more: Why this model has decided to be open about her support for the president

    Elizabeth Pipko explains why she decided to be open about her support for Trump in the liberal fashion industry.

  • Dakota Theriot, suspect in 5 killings in Louisiana, arrested at gunpoint in Virginia
    USA TODAY

    Dakota Theriot, suspect in 5 killings in Louisiana, arrested at gunpoint in Virginia

    A 21-year-old Louisiana man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of his parents and three other people was arrested at gunpoint Sunday at his grandmother's home in Virginia, authorities said. Dakota Theriot will be transported from Virginia's Richmond County to Ascension Parish in Louisiana and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of weapons, Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said. Theriot's grandmother had spent the night in a hotel because she feared her grandson might come to her home in Warsaw, Richmond County Sheriff Stephan Smith said.

  • Trump Says His Pressure for NATO Spending Boost Is Paying Off
    Bloomberg

    Trump Says His Pressure for NATO Spending Boost Is Paying Off

    President Donald Trump claimed credit for getting European allies to boost defense spending, citing a top alliance official who said U.S. pressure was paying off. Trump commented on Twitter within minutes after Jens Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's secretary-general, said on Fox News Sunday that NATO allies will add $100 billion in military outlays by the end of next year. We see that the clear message from President Trump is having an impact,” Stoltenberg said.

  • Heavy snow hitting parts of Midwest; dangerous cold coming
    Associated Press

    Heavy snow hitting parts of Midwest; dangerous cold coming

    Heavy snow and powerful wind created blizzard-like conditions Monday across parts of the Midwest, prompting officials to cancel about 1,000 flights at Chicago's airports and close hundreds of schools. But forecasters warned the most dangerous weather is yet to come: frigidly low temperatures that the region hasn't seen in a quarter century. Snowplow drivers had trouble keeping up with the snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where some areas got as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters).

  • Brazil eyes management overhaul for Vale after dam disaster
    Reuters

    Brazil eyes management overhaul for Vale after dam disaster

    Brazil's government weighed pushing for a management overhaul at iron ore miner Vale SA on Monday as grief over the hundreds feared killed by a dam burst turned into anger, with prosecutors, politicians and victims' families calling for punishment. By Monday night, firefighters in the state of Minas Gerais had confirmed that 65 people were killed by Friday's disaster, when a burst tailings dam sent a torrent of sludge into the miner's offices and the town of Brumadinho. There were still 279 people unaccounted for, and officials said it was unlikely that any would be found alive.

  • US urges Venezuela army to accept 'peaceful' power transfer
    AFP

    US urges Venezuela army to accept 'peaceful' power transfer

    The United States urged Venezuela's military Monday to accept a "peaceful" transfer of power as it ramped up the pressure on embattled leader Nicolas Maduro with a raft of sanctions on state oil company PDVSA. President Donald Trump has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, sparking a standoff with Maduro who until now has retained the crucial backing of military leaders in Caracas. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House that new sanctions would prevent Maduro from diverting more resources from the crisis-wracked country until control in Caracas could be transferred to an interim or new democratically-elected government.

  • You could win a $1.7 million mansion by writing a standout letter
    Mashable

    You could win a $1.7 million mansion by writing a standout letter

    Once Wagner collects roughly 68,000 entry fees — enough to cover the house's value — she will publish a group of semi-finalist essays on social media so people can vote for their favorites. Then, the 500 entries with the most votes will be whittled down by an "independent panel of judges," who will select three finalists. These three finalists will then be interviewed.

  • DOJ Charges Huawei with Fraud, Intellectual-Property Theft
    The National Review

    DOJ Charges Huawei with Fraud, Intellectual-Property Theft

    The Justice Department on Monday charged China's largest smartphone maker with bank fraud and stealing trade secrets, in a move that will likely heighten already-elevated tensions between the U.S. and Beijing. In a 13-count indictment filed in New York City, the DOJ charged Huawei Technologies Co., its chief financial officer, and two affiliated firms with a laundry list of crimes including conspiracy, money laundering, bank and wire fraud, flouting U.S. sanctions on Iran, and obstruction of justice. The indictment alleges that Huawei stole robotic technology designed to test smartphones from American cellular company T-Mobile.

  • U.N. Khashoggi investigator to meet Istanbul chief prosecutor
    Reuters

    U.N. Khashoggi investigator to meet Istanbul chief prosecutor

    ISTANBUL/GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights investigator leading the international inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will meet Istanbul's chief prosecutor on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said. Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard, on a week-long visit to Turkey with a forensic and legal team, met Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday. Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

  • Militant faction blamed for Philippine church bombings
    Reuters Videos

    Militant faction blamed for Philippine church bombings

    Philippines security forces investigating a deadly twin bombing at a church on a predominantly Muslim southern island are zeroing in on what they say is an affiliate of the militant Abu Sayyaf Group. Grace Lee reports.