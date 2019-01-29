Does Keppel Corporation Limited’s (SGX:BN4) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Chin Hua Loh has been the CEO of Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) since 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Keppel

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

How Does Chin Hua Loh’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Keppel Corporation Limited is worth S$11b, and total annual CEO compensation is S$6.7m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at S$1.1m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from S$5.4b to S$16b, we found the median CEO compensation was S$4.0m.

It would therefore appear that Keppel Corporation Limited pays Chin Hua Loh more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Keppel has changed over time.

SGX:BN4 CEO Compensation January 29th 19 More

Is Keppel Corporation Limited Growing?

Keppel Corporation Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 41% a year, over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.02%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the flat revenue is seriously uninspiring. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Keppel Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 41%, over three years, would leave most Keppel Corporation Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Keppel Corporation Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

On the other hand, returns have been good, so the company is doing something right. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Keppel shares (free trial).

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



