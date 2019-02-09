Does Kesko Oyj (HEL:KESKOB) Create Value For Shareholders?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Kesko Oyj (HEL:KESKOB) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kesko Oyj:

0.12 = €256m ÷ (€4.5b – €2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Kesko Oyj has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Kesko Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Kesko Oyj’s ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Consumer Retailing industry. Separate from Kesko Oyj’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Kesko Oyj currently has an ROCE of 12%, compared to its ROCE of 8.4% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Kesko Oyj.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kesko Oyj’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kesko Oyj has total assets of €4.5b and current liabilities of €2.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 45% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Kesko Oyj’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Kesko Oyj’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.