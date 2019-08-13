Does Kesko Oyj's (HEL:KESKOB) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Kesko Oyj's (HEL:KESKOB) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Did KESKOB beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

KESKOB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €247m has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 20%, indicating the rate at which KESKOB is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely due to an industry uplift, or if Kesko Oyj has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Kesko Oyj has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.5% is below the FI Consumer Retailing industry of 5.0%, indicating Kesko Oyj's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Kesko Oyj’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 10% to 7.2%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 23% to 33% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Kesko Oyj has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Kesko Oyj to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

