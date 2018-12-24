Does Keyrus S.A.’s (EPA:KEY) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

In this commentary, I will examine Keyrus S.A.’s (EPA:KEY) latest earnings update (30 June 2018) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, as well as how the rest of the it industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess KEY’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

How Did KEY’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

KEY’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of €7.2m has jumped 14% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 30%, indicating the rate at which KEY is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s look at what’s going on with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

ENXTPA:KEY Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Keyrus has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.2% is below the FR IT industry of 4.9%, indicating Keyrus’s are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Keyrus’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 10% to 17%.

What does this mean?

Though Keyrus’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Keyrus gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Keyrus to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

