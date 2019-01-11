What does KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3816) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited (HKG:3816) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$228m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 3816 here.

How much cash does 3816 generate through its operations?

3816 has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from HK$413m to HK$386m , which includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, 3816’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$352m for investing into the business. Additionally, 3816 has generated cash from operations of HK$69m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 18%, meaning that 3816’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 3816’s case, it is able to generate 0.18x cash from its debt capital.

Can 3816 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at 3816’s HK$621m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$931m, with a current ratio of 1.5x. For Machinery companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SEHK:3816 Historical Debt January 11th 19 More

Is 3816’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 79%, 3816 can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if 3816’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 3816, the ratio of 2.42x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may be more reluctant to lend out more funding as 3816’s low interest coverage already puts the company at higher risk of default.

Next Steps:

3816’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around 3816’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 3816’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research KFM Kingdom Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Historical Performance: What has 3816’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



