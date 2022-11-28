Does Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KHJB) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

Most readers would already know that Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KHJB) stock increased by 2.3% over the past week. Given that the markets usually pay for the long-term financial health of a company, we wonder if the current momentum in the share price will keep up, given that the company's financials don't look very promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad is:

8.4% = RM6.6m ÷ RM79m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. For this reason, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's five year net income decline of 23% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 0.3% in the same period, we still found Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 65% (or a retention ratio of 35%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad.

In addition, Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of three years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Kim Hin Joo (Malaysia) Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

