How Does Kindred Group's (STO:KIND SDB) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Kindred Group (STO:KIND SDB) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 50% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 16% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 57% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Kindred Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Kindred Group has a P/E ratio of 12.61. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.6) for companies in the hospitality industry is roughly the same as Kindred Group's P/E.

OM:KIND SDB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Kindred Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Kindred Group's earnings per share fell by 57% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 9.6% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Kindred Group's Balance Sheet

Kindred Group has net debt worth 12% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Kindred Group's P/E Ratio

Kindred Group trades on a P/E ratio of 12.6, which is below the SE market average of 16.0. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Kindred Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 8.4 to 12.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Kindred Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

