What does Kingdom Holdings Limited’s (HKG:528) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Kingdom Holdings Limited (HKG:528) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of HK$775m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 528 here.

How much cash does 528 generate through its operations?

Over the past year, 528 has reduced its debt from CN¥656m to CN¥597m – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, 528 currently has CN¥133m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Additionally, 528 has generated cash from operations of CN¥207m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 35%, indicating that 528’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 528’s case, it is able to generate 0.35x cash from its debt capital.

Can 528 pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at CN¥811m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.36x. Generally, for Luxury companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Can 528 service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 56% of equity, 528 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 528’s case, the ratio of 2.34x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

Although 528’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 528’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Kingdom Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

