Does Kingspan Group plc’s (ISE:KRX) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2005 Gene Murtagh was appointed CEO of Kingspan Group plc (ISE:KRX). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Gene Murtagh’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Kingspan Group plc has a market cap of €6.6b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €1.9m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2016). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €698k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of €3.5b to €11b. The median total CEO compensation was €1.3m.

As you can see, Gene Murtagh is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Kingspan Group plc is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Kingspan Group has changed from year to year.

Is Kingspan Group plc Growing?

Kingspan Group plc has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 20% a year, over the last three years Its revenue is up 16% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing.

Has Kingspan Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Kingspan Group plc for providing a total return of 55% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO is paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Kingspan Group plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Kingspan Group (free visualization of insider trades).

