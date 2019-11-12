Does The Kingwell Group Limited (HKG:1195) Share Price Fall With The Market?

Anyone researching Kingwell Group Limited (HKG:1195) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What 1195's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.82, we can surmise that the Kingwell Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Kingwell Group shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Kingwell Group's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does 1195's size influence the expected beta?

Kingwell Group is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$231m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Kingwell Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether 1195 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Kingwell Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

