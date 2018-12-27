What Does Kirloskar Industries Limited’s (NSE:KIRLOSIND) P/E Ratio Tell You?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Kirloskar Industries Limited’s (NSE:KIRLOSIND) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Kirloskar Industries has a price to earnings ratio of 14.6, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.8%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kirloskar Industries:

P/E of 14.6 = ₹899.95 ÷ ₹61.64 (Based on the year to March 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Kirloskar Industries shrunk earnings per share by 21% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years.

How Does Kirloskar Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Kirloskar Industries has a higher P/E than the average (12) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

Kirloskar Industries’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Kirloskar Industries’s Balance Sheet

Kirloskar Industries has net cash of ₹22m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Kirloskar Industries’s P/E Ratio

Kirloskar Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 14.6, which is below the IN market average of 17. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.