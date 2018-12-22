Does KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

There is a lot to be liked about KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 3.5% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at KLA-Tencor in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does KLA-Tencor pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 46% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect KLAC’s payout to fall to 34% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 3.7%. However, EPS should increase to $9.03, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. In the case of KLAC it has increased its DPS from $0.60 to $3 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

In terms of its peers, KLA-Tencor generates a yield of 3.5%, which is high for Semiconductor stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, KLA-Tencor is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

