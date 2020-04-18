How Does Klingelnberg's (VTX:KLIN) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Klingelnberg (VTX:KLIN) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 30% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 42% over a quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 61% share price decline throughout the year.
All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.
How Does Klingelnberg's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.04 that sentiment around Klingelnberg isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Klingelnberg has a lower P/E than the average (18.3) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.
Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Klingelnberg shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.
Klingelnberg's earnings per share grew by 5.2% in the last twelve months.
Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits
Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.
So What Does Klingelnberg's Balance Sheet Tell Us?
Klingelnberg's net debt is 9.2% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.
The Verdict On Klingelnberg's P/E Ratio
Klingelnberg's P/E is 7.0 which is below average (16.9) in the CH market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Klingelnberg over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.4 back then to 7.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.
When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.
Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.
