Does Kobay Technology Bhd (KLSE:KOBAY) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Kobay Technology Bhd (KLSE:KOBAY). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Kobay Technology Bhd Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Kobay Technology Bhd has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 37%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Kobay Technology Bhd maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 105% to RM377m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time.

Kobay Technology Bhd isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM871m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Kobay Technology Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Kobay Technology Bhd, with market caps between RM439m and RM1.8b, is around RM728k.

Kobay Technology Bhd's CEO took home a total compensation package worth RM527k in the year leading up to June 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Kobay Technology Bhd Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Kobay Technology Bhd's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that Kobay Technology Bhd has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. Even so, be aware that Kobay Technology Bhd is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

