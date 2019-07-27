What Does Koenig & Bauer AG's (FRA:SKB) Share Price Indicate?

Koenig & Bauer AG (FRA:SKB), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Germany, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the DB over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Koenig & Bauer’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Koenig & Bauer worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.17x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.6x, which means if you buy Koenig & Bauer today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that Koenig & Bauer should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Koenig & Bauer’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Koenig & Bauer generate?

DB:SKB Past and Future Earnings, July 27th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Koenig & Bauer. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SKB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SKB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SKB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SKB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

