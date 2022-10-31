Does Kohl’s Give Political Donations?

David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, based Kohl’s members, employees and affiliates including Kohl’s Department Stores, have given $18,355 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 elections cycle, according to Open Secrets.

Find Out: Does Walmart Give Political Donations?

Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

As a corporation, Kohl’s Corp. cannot make political donations directly to a candidate as per federal law. In order to make donations, the company would need to set up a political action committee (PAC), which they do not currently have.

This places Kohl’s affiliates at the 7,084th spot out of 26,914 spots in terms of largest donors, Open Secrets data shows.

Just a few weeks before the November mid-term elections, let’s take a look at where and to whom Kohl’s members, employees and affiliates have donated to. Here are some of the recipients and the amount they received:

DNC Services Corp — $2,239

Wisconsin Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes — $1,230

Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman — $1,142

Arizona Democratic candidate Mark Kelly — $1,048

Connecticut Democratic candidate Jim Himes — $1,000

New Jersey Democratic candidate Rob Menendez — $1,000

Wisconsin Republican candidate Ron Johnson — $900

National Republican Senatorial Committee — $885

Florida Democratic candidate Val Demings — $675

Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee — $635

The bulk of the contributions to congressional and federal candidates went to Democrats, with 86.7% and 88% of the total amount of dollars, respectively, Open Secrets data shows

Additional retailer affiliates who gave mostly to Democrats this election cycle include those connected to Macy’s, who donated a total of $89,940. Of this total, 74.6% went to Democratic federal candidates.

Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men – Here’s Why

Find Out: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?

Story continues

Other corporate affiliates who largely donated to Democrats this election cycle include those connected with Pfizer, who gave a total of $1.7 million, with 57.4 % of the total amount of dollars going to Democratic federal candidates.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Does Kohl’s Give Political Donations?