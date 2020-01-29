Does Kolinpharma S.p.A.’s (BIT:KIP) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll evaluate Kolinpharma S.p.A. (BIT:KIP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kolinpharma:

0.10 = €560k ÷ (€9.1m - €3.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Kolinpharma has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Kolinpharma Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Kolinpharma's ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Personal Products industry. Independently of how Kolinpharma compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Kolinpharma reported an ROCE of 10% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Kolinpharma's past growth compares to other companies.

BIT:KIP Past Revenue and Net Income, January 29th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Kolinpharma's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Kolinpharma has total assets of €9.1m and current liabilities of €3.6m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. Kolinpharma has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Kolinpharma's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. There might be better investments than Kolinpharma out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.