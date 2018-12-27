What does Konekt Limited’s (ASX:KKT) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Konekt Limited (ASX:KKT), with a market cap of AU$29m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Companies operating in the Healthcare industry, especially ones that are currently loss-making, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into KKT here.

Does KKT produce enough cash relative to debt?

KKT has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from AU$418k to AU$17m , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, KKT’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$5.7m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, KKT has generated cash from operations of AU$3.9m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 23%, signalling that KKT’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable businesses since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In KKT’s case, it is able to generate 0.23x cash from its debt capital.

Can KKT pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of AU$31m, it appears that the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of AU$16m, with a current ratio of 0.52x.

Is KKT’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 57% of equity, KKT may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. Though, since KKT is presently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although KKT’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. But, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for KKT’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Konekt to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

