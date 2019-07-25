Does KRBL Limited's (NSE:KRBL) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

In this commentary, I will examine KRBL Limited's (NSE:KRBL) latest earnings update (31 March 2019) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, as well as how the rest of the food industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess KRBL’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

Check out our latest analysis for KRBL

Were KRBL's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

KRBL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹5.0b has jumped 16% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 12%, indicating the rate at which KRBL is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at whether it is merely owing to an industry uplift, or if KRBL has seen some company-specific growth.

NSEI:KRBL Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, KRBL has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 12% exceeds the IN Food industry of 6.4%, indicating KRBL has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for KRBL’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 25% to 27%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 132% to 52% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

KRBL's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as KRBL gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research KRBL to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for KRBL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for KRBL’s outlook. Financial Health: Are KRBL’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.