Does Kshitij Polyline (NSE:KSHITIJPOL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Kshitij Polyline Limited (NSE:KSHITIJPOL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Kshitij Polyline's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Kshitij Polyline had debt of ₹141.4m, up from ₹114.7m in one year. However, it does have ₹4.69m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹136.7m.

How Strong Is Kshitij Polyline's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kshitij Polyline had liabilities of ₹146.4m due within a year, and liabilities of ₹34.9m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹4.69m and ₹101.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹75.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Kshitij Polyline has a market capitalization of ₹267.4m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Kshitij Polyline's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.0) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.3, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. On a slightly more positive note, Kshitij Polyline grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Kshitij Polyline's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Kshitij Polyline burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.