Does Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft’s (MUN:KUL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has a price to earnings ratio of 22.18, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €22.18 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft:

P/E of 22.18 = €63 ÷ €2.84 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s great to see that Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft grew EPS by 22% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 28% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the beverage industry average (22.2).

MUN:KUL PE PEG Gauge January 17th 19 More

That indicates that the market expects Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft’s P/E?

Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has net cash of €8.2m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.