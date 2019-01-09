Does Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited’s (HKG:306) CEO Pay Matter?

James Wong has been the CEO of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (HKG:306) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does James Wong’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$2.0b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$5.8m. (This is based on the year to 2018). Notably, the salary of HK$5.8m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$783m to HK$3.1b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$2.1m.

It would therefore appear that Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited pays James Wong more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings has changed over time.

Is Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited Growing?

Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 17% a year, over the last three years. Its revenue is up 7.3% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Has Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited for providing a total return of 38% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

On the other hand, returns have been good, so the company is doing something right. Considering this, shareholders are probably not too worried about the CEO compensation. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

