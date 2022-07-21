How does Kyler Murray's new contract impact Lamar Jackson's negotiations?

Reuters

The number of Americans enrolling for unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week last week to the highest in eight months and a closely watched gauge of factory activity slumped this month, the newest indications the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of rising interest rates and high inflation. The latest data are likely to further fan fears of a recession that were already on the rise with the Federal Reserve lifting interest rates at the most rapid pace in decades to blunt inflation running at the highest levels since the 1980s. In the week ended July 16, initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 251,000, the highest since last November, from an unrevised 244,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department said on Thursday.