How does Kyler Murray's new contract impact Lamar Jackson's negotiations?
USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon breaks down Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's new contract extension and how it impacts Lamar Jackson's negotiations with the Ravens.
Kyler Murrays five-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals puts him behind only Aaron Rodgers as most expensive QB in the NFL. Heres the top 20 highest-paid quarterbacks in 2022.
After some acrimonious negotiating, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals found common ground on a five-year contract extension.
The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise. Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.
Some social media users congratulated Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on his new contract extension, while others were perplexed by the move.
Quarterback is the most lucrative position in the NFL. The top 10 of the QB salary list are the highest paid football players, at any position.
