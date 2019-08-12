Does La Doria (BIT:LD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that La Doria S.p.A. (BIT:LD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for La Doria

What Is La Doria's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 La Doria had debt of €209.6m, up from €159.5m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €87.6m, its net debt is less, at about €122.0m.

BIT:LD Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

How Strong Is La Doria's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that La Doria had liabilities of €227.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €165.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €87.6m in cash and €147.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €157.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €242.4m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on La Doria's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

La Doria's net debt is 2.6 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 21.4 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Importantly, La Doria's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 23% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine La Doria's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.