How Does La Doria's (BIT:LD) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

La Doria (BIT:LD) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 38% gain, recovering from prior weakness. And the full year gain of 18% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for La Doria

Does La Doria Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.57 that there is some investor optimism about La Doria. The image below shows that La Doria has a higher P/E than the average (11.0) P/E for companies in the food industry.

BIT:LD Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

That means that the market expects La Doria will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

La Doria shrunk earnings per share by 27% over the last year. And EPS is down 4.6% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does La Doria's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

La Doria's net debt is 51% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On La Doria's P/E Ratio

La Doria trades on a P/E ratio of 14.6, which is fairly close to the IT market average of 13.6. With meaningful debt, and no earnings per share growth last year, even an average P/E indicates that the market a significant improvement from the business. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about La Doria recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.5 to 14.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.