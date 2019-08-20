Does La Française de l'Energie (EPA:LFDE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that La Française de l'Energie S.A. (EPA:LFDE) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for La Française de l'Energie

What Is La Française de l'Energie's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 La Française de l'Energie had debt of €13.3m, up from €5.29m in one year. On the flip side, it has €797.2k in cash leading to net debt of about €12.5m.

ENXTPA:LFDE Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

A Look At La Française de l'Energie's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, La Française de l'Energie had liabilities of €8.09m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €21.8m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €797.2k and €1.06m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €28.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since La Française de l'Energie has a market capitalization of €89.2m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if La Française de l'Energie can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year La Française de l'Energie managed to grow its revenue by 31%, to €6.6m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly savour La Française de l'Energie's tasty revenue growth, its negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leaves a bitter aftertaste. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at €124k. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €3.7m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how La Française de l'Energie's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.