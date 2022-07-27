What does the Lacey police department do with surrendered and seized guns?

A question about guns that was raised by Lacey’s equity commission was answered by police Chief Robert Almada before a city council committee on Tuesday.

And the question, according to Chief Almada, was this: What does the police department do with firearms?

Almada explained the process, saying some firearms are surrendered to police, some are seized as part of evidence or as part of a protective order, such as in cases involving domestic violence, and then the guns are either destroyed or returned once the legal case has been adjudicated, he said.

The guns are not sold, Almada added.

Although Almada used the term “surrendered,” he was referring to guns that are turned over by residents to police because the gun might be too old, they are concerned about liability issues, or they have no one to give it to.

Almada shared the following statistics for Lacey in 2021:

▪ Surrendered guns: 24.

▪ Destroyed: Zero.

▪ Held as evidence: 163.

And statistics and estimates for 2022:

▪ Surrendered guns: 34.

▪ Destroyed: 80.

▪ Held as evidence: 200.

Almada said no guns were destroyed in 2021 because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel, but that means the police department now estimates it has 80 guns to destroy this year. The guns are destroyed at a site in Eastern Washington, he said.

And the department also estimates it will have around 200 firearms in evidence, Almada said.

Councilman Lenny Greenstein asked if the department has enough space to store all those guns.

Almada acknowledged the space is tight, but the department also has an evidence custodian who is good about identifying guns to be destroyed, he said.