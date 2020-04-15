Does LafargeHolcim Ltd's (VTX:LHN) 48% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend?

Assessing LafargeHolcim Ltd's (SWX:LHN) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how LafargeHolcim is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its basic materials industry peers.

Were LHN's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

LHN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CHF2.2b has jumped 48% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.9%, indicating the rate at which LHN is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is merely attributable to an industry uplift, or if LafargeHolcim has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, LafargeHolcim has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.6% is below the CH Basic Materials industry of 6.3%, indicating LafargeHolcim's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for LafargeHolcim’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 4.9% to 6.6%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 58% to 41% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as LafargeHolcim gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research LafargeHolcim to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

