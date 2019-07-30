Does Lambodhara Textiles (NSE:LAMBODHARA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Lambodhara Textiles Limited (NSE:LAMBODHARA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Lambodhara Textiles's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Lambodhara Textiles had ₹491.0m of debt, an increase on ₹440.6m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹10.1m, its net debt is less, at about ₹480.9m.

A Look At Lambodhara Textiles's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Lambodhara Textiles had liabilities of ₹315.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹340.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹10.1m and ₹139.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹506.6m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹319.4m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Lambodhara Textiles would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Lambodhara Textiles has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.8 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Shareholders should be aware that Lambodhara Textiles's EBIT was down 24% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Lambodhara Textiles's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.