How Does Laserbond's (ASX:LBL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Laserbond (ASX:LBL) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 41% over a quarter. The full year gain of 12% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Laserbond

Does Laserbond Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.69 that there is some investor optimism about Laserbond. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.9) for companies in the machinery industry is lower than Laserbond's P/E.

ASX:LBL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

Laserbond's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Laserbond grew EPS by a whopping 39% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 32%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Laserbond's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Laserbond has net cash of AU$1.9m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Laserbond's P/E Ratio

Laserbond's P/E is 14.7 which is about average (14.4) in the AU market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Laserbond to have a higher P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Laserbond recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 11.1 to 14.7 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.