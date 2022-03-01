Does a law that protects sex trafficking victims offer a defense to homicide? Wisconsin's Supreme Court hears arguments.

Should a law that protects sex trafficking victims extend to providing a legal defense to a victim who kills her trafficker?

Wisconsin's Supreme Court heard arguments on that question Tuesday in a case closely watched by advocacy groups nationwide. A ruling is months away, but based on questions and comments, the justices appear inclined to allow Chrystul Kizer to raise the defense with a jury.

Kizer was 17 when prosecutors say she traveled from Milwaukee to Kenosha in June 2018 and killed 34-year-old Randall P. Volar III at his home, set it on fire and stole his BMW.

Her lawyers argued she had snapped after years of abuse by Volar. They cited a 2008 law that provides an affirmative defense to victims of child sex trafficking to any crime they commit "as a direct result" of the sex trafficking. Other states have similar laws but none have been invoked to defend a homicide.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge David Wilk agreed with prosecutors that the defense applied only to crimes such as prostitution, forcing other victims to engage in prostitution or robbing a client at the direction of a trafficker.

The Court of Appeals reversed Wilk and said Kizer should be able to develop the record further to prove that in her situation, killing Volar was a direct result of him trafficking her. The state appealed to the Supreme Court.

Assistant Attorney General Timothy Barber said Kizer's "broad interpretation gets rid of self-defense, coercion and necessity. They say, if you're a trafficking victim, that's enough to take someone's life."

"It is not a license for a victim to kill a trafficker," Barber said.

Justice Rebecca Bradley said the trafficking victim defense is not a "get out jail free card." Kizer would still have to prove her actions were a "direct result" of being trafficked.

"Why isn't this a question for the jury? We're not being asked if Kizer is guilty or not," Bradley said. "I feel like you're asking us to make a factual determination."

Barber said before the affirmative defense gets to the jury, Kizer would have to make a preliminary factual showing. Like in cases of self-defense, if a judge finds the defendant meets that first low, evidentiary hurdle, prosecutors must then prove it doesn't apply.

"We just don't believe the Legislature intended it to apply to facts like this," Barber said.

Kizer's attorney, Katie York, of the State Public Defender's Office, stressed the plain language of the statute and lack of any limitation to "any offense."

She urged the justices to adopt the Court of Appeals' conclusions regarding the meaning of direct result.

York refuted Barber's request that if Kizer is allowed to raise the defense, it would only serve to mitigate the offense from first- to second-degree intentional homicide. Again, York noted, the statute doesn't mention mitigation.

Justice Patience Roggensack asked if that doesn't make a trafficking victim's defense stronger than self-defense. If a jury finds someone used deadly force in an honest — but unreasonable — belief that his or her own life was in danger, it only reduces the first-degree charge.

York disagreed with the characterization, and said elements of reasonableness would be factored into the "direct result" analysis.

Defining the 'direct result' of trafficking

Thirteen organizations, including the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the Harvard Law School Gender Violence Program, Rights4Girls, the Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation, Legal Momentum and others, filed a friend of the court brief.

The brief explains, "The trauma associated with human trafficking profoundly alters victims’ cognitive functioning and ability to make autonomous decisions.

"The causal link between victimization and criminality creates a cycle of abuse whereby victims are penalized for their reactions to their own trauma."

The brief notes some states' trafficking victim laws specify the defense applies to only prostitution, while others are open ended. Wisconsin and four other states tread a middle ground, applying to "any offense," if it's a direct result of the crime of trafficking.

The state argues "direct result" means free of any intervening factors.

"The crime must have been committed as part of or in furtherance of the underlying trafficking enterprise," the state's brief reads.

Prosecutors also argue the law's language focuses "on the underlying act of trafficking by the perpetrator of the trafficking offense, not the status of the defendant as a 'victim of trafficking' generally."

In a separate friend of the court brief, Legal Action of Wisconsin and the Lotus Legal Clinic argue a defendant's status as a trafficking victim is the focus of the law.

They note Wisconsin's anti-trafficking law contains many other protections and supports for victims. Including the affirmative defense, it says, "demonstrates the legislature’s awareness that the coercion, loss of autonomy, and psychological damage caused by traffickers may also drive those same victims to commit acts, including criminal acts" they would not commit otherwise.

In a footnote, the amicus brief for the 13 advocacy groups says, "The State implies that sex between an adult and minor is not inherently coercive, and Chrystul would have to identify a “specific coercive act” to qualify as a victim.

"But any commercial sex act with a minor constitutes trafficking, with or without any force, fraud, or coercion. Further, Chrystul could not possibly have consented to her own sexual abuse, as a minor cannot consent to sex in Wisconsin."

