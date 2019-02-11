Does Laxmi Cotspin Limited’s (NSE:LAXMICOT) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Laxmi Cotspin Limited (NSE:LAXMICOT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Laxmi Cotspin:

0.094 = ₹56m ÷ (₹955m – ₹313m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Laxmi Cotspin has an ROCE of 9.4%.

Is Laxmi Cotspin’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Laxmi Cotspin’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Luxury industry. Putting aside Laxmi Cotspin’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Laxmi Cotspin has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Laxmi Cotspin’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Laxmi Cotspin has total liabilities of ₹313m and total assets of ₹955m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Laxmi Cotspin’s ROCE is concerning.

The Bottom Line On Laxmi Cotspin’s ROCE

