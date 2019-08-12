Does Leagold Mining Corporation's (TSE:LMC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Neil Woodyer became the CEO of Leagold Mining Corporation (TSE:LMC) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Neil Woodyer's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Leagold Mining Corporation has a market capitalization of CA$635m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.5m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$375k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$200m to US$800m. The median total CEO compensation was US$1.0m.

Thus we can conclude that Neil Woodyer receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Leagold Mining Corporation. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Leagold Mining, below.

TSX:LMC CEO Compensation, August 12th 2019 More

Is Leagold Mining Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Leagold Mining Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 47% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 71% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Leagold Mining Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 53% over three years, many shareholders in Leagold Mining Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Leagold Mining Corporation with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Leagold Mining shares with their own money (free access).

