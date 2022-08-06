Does Leon's Furniture (TSE:LNF) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlie Munger
    Charlie Munger
    American business magnate, lawyer, investor, and philanthropist

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Leon's Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Leon's Furniture

What Is Leon's Furniture's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2022 Leon's Furniture had CA$240.0m of debt, an increase on CA$90.0m, over one year. However, it does have CA$246.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CA$6.84m.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Leon's Furniture's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Leon's Furniture had liabilities of CA$831.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$683.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CA$246.9m in cash and CA$178.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CA$1.09b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of CA$1.11b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Leon's Furniture's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Leon's Furniture also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Leon's Furniture grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Leon's Furniture can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Leon's Furniture may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Leon's Furniture actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing Up

Although Leon's Furniture's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of CA$6.84m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of CA$220m, being 132% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Leon's Furniture's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Leon's Furniture .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment

    A key measure that eased household burdens during the pandemic is about to expire, but there are alternatives that may help people cope.

  • How this 33-year-old is paying off $18,000 in credit card debt as inflation soars and interest rates rise

    After a "decade of spending," Jamie Feldman knew things had to change. Here's how she paid off over $1,100 in credit card debt last month.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWhile reporting second quarter result

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • ‘I hope I don’t crash and burn.’ I recently hired my first financial planner, but in just seven months, they’ve lost $70K. What’s my move?

    Question: I recently rolled my retirement pension and 401(k) into one account, managed by a financial planner. How do I know if they’re making sound investments? Answer: First, you’ll want to share your concerns with your new financial planner, and know this: “We’re in a bear market …What’s surprising is that your financial planner has not contacted you to discuss your portfolio allocation, what they’re doing to mitigate risk and how they’re performing relative to appropriate benchmarks such as the S&P 500 for stocks and the Bloomberg Aggregate US bond index,” says certified financial planner Anthony Ogorek of Ogorek Wealth Management.

  • Why the jobs report could tank the stock market, according to a big Wall Street bear

    Does the jobs report set the table for a potential swift downdraft in stocks?

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve

    Berkshire nevertheless posted better operating results, as improved results from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset a loss from the Geico car insurer, where car parts shortages and higher vehicle prices boosted losses on accident claims. Rising interest rates helped Berkshire's insurance units generate more money from investments, while the strengthening U.S. dollar boosted profit from the company's European and Japanese debt investments. Investors closely watch Berkshire because of Buffett's reputation, and because results from its dozens of operating units in the insurance, railroad manufacturing, energy and retail sectors often mirror broader economic trends.

  • Fact-check: Will Democratic bill 'increase taxes on millions of Americans'?

    An analysis found every income group would lose ground from the bill’s tax changes, although by a modest amount — approximately 1%.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Home ownership has reached a milestone in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeNearly half of mortgaged properties were considered equity-rich in the second quarter -- meaning owners had at least 50% in home equity. This marked the ninth straight quarterly rise, fueled by soaring house valuations i

  • Nigeria Says It Owes $47 Billion to the Nation’s Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria said it owes 20 trillion naira ($47 billion) to its central bank and the obligations are yet to be added to the African nation’s outstanding public debt, according to a report by the budget office.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts

  • Why Banks Are Paying Savers So Little, and What to Do About It

    With deposits high, legacy big banks don’t feel much pressure to raise depository rates right now. There are a few ways, however, for savers to squeeze slightly higher yields on their idle cash.

  • Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

    Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law.

  • A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023

    Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Is Nvidia (NVDA) a Great Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors […]