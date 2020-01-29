How Does Levenhuk JSC's (MCX:LVHK) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Levenhuk JSC (MCX:LVHK) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 37% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Levenhuk JSC Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.62 that sentiment around Levenhuk JSC isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (20.0) for companies in the electronic industry is higher than Levenhuk JSC's P/E.

Levenhuk JSC's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Levenhuk JSC's earnings per share fell by 12% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 12% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Levenhuk JSC's P/E?

Levenhuk JSC has net debt worth 52% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Levenhuk JSC's P/E Ratio

Levenhuk JSC trades on a P/E ratio of 13.6, which is above its market average of 8.7. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Levenhuk JSC recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.0 to 13.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.