How Does Lever Style's (HKG:1346) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Lever Style (HKG:1346) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 45% in the last month alone, although it is still down 29% over the last quarter. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for Lever Style

How Does Lever Style's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.82 that sentiment around Lever Style isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Lever Style has a lower P/E than the average (7.5) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

SEHK:1346 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Lever Style shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Lever Style's earnings per share fell by 28% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 3.4% over the last 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Lever Style's Balance Sheet

Lever Style has net cash of US$17m. This is fairly high at 46% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Lever Style's P/E Ratio

Lever Style has a P/E of 5.8. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.6. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Lever Style's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.0 to 5.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.