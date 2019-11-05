Does The Lexus Granito (India) Limited (NSE:LEXUS) Share Price Fall With The Market?

If you're interested in Lexus Granito (India) Limited (NSE:LEXUS), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does LEXUS's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Lexus Granito (India) has a beta of 0.85. The fact that this is well below 1 indicates that its share price movements haven't historically been very sensitive to overall market volatility. If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Lexus Granito (India) is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NSEI:LEXUS Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

How does LEXUS's size impact its beta?

Lexus Granito (India) is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of ₹224m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It is not unusual for very small companies to have a low beta value, especially if only low volumes of shares are traded. Even when they are traded more actively, the share price is often more susceptible to company specific developments than overall market volatility.

What this means for you:

Since Lexus Granito (India) is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependend on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether LEXUS is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Lexus Granito (India)’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for LEXUS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for LEXUS’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has LEXUS been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of LEXUS's historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It's worth checking to see how LEXUS measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

