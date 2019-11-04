What Does Lifco AB (publ)'s (STO:LIFCO B) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Lifco AB (publ)'s (STO:LIFCO B) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Lifco has a price to earnings ratio of 29.58, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying SEK29.58 for every SEK1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for Lifco

How Do You Calculate Lifco's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Lifco:

P/E of 29.58 = SEK492.00 ÷ SEK16.63 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Lifco Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Lifco has a higher P/E than the average (21.4) P/E for companies in the industrials industry.

OM:LIFCO B Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Lifco shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Lifco increased earnings per share by an impressive 19% over the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 22% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Lifco's P/E?

Lifco's net debt is 11% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Lifco's P/E Ratio

Lifco trades on a P/E ratio of 29.6, which is above its market average of 17.6. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.